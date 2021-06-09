Karen transitions to Denmark AD; Corr named head baseball coach

Mark Karen walked into a conversation between Jamie Corr and principal Kim Oliver discussing the baseball coaching vacancy at Denmark High School, where Karen was serving as an assistant principal.

Corr, Denmark’s athletic director since the school opened in 2018, served as interim baseball coach during the 2021 season, where the Danes won their first region championship.

“Mrs. Oliver had already offered Corr the full-time baseball offer and I said, ‘Oh, and get to stay athletic director?’” Karen said. “They looked at me and said no. Then it all played out pretty quickly.”