PREVIEW: Danes hope to tame 7A in first year under Palmieri

The stop-and-go nature of this offseason is anything but normal, but Palmieri is impressed with how his players handled it.



“We’re pretty good, you know. I like where we’re at,” Palmieri said. “I was surprised at the work ethic, and how these kids want to work and they want to be coached. We’re excited about it. We’ve got a tough task ahead of us, jumping from a 4A schedule to a 7A schedule, but we’re confident.”

The cupboard at Denmark is hardly bare for Palmieri, who won three state championships at Mallard Creek (N.C.).

Senior quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, previously an Auburn commit, flipped to North Carolina State in the offseason, while running back Devin duCille announced his commitment to Furman.

McLaughlin injured his shoulder this summer, but the late start to the 2020 season could benefit the four-star recruit.

Palmieri mentioned quarterbacks Jack Tomlinson and Daniel Fichtner as a couple of backups to McLaughlin, who completed 134 of 220 passes for 1,997 and 17 touchdowns last year.

Perhaps the Danes' greatest strength on offense is its running backs, a group that features duCille, senior Zach Ogbogu and sophomore Dee Crayton.

Ogbogu scored eight touchdowns last year and averaged more than eight yards per carry (49 carries, 403 yards), while adding two touchdowns as a junior.

duCille led the Danes in rushing in 2018 but missed last season after injuring his knee in the first game of the year.

“I’m just really starting to get to know these guys, but he’s impressed me in just the way he comes to work every day,” Palmieri said of duCille. “He comes to work and you don’t hear him. He’s just leading by example. Devin’s a good leader in what we’re trying build in that locker room.”

The departure of Auburn enrollee Ze’Vian Capers leaves a hole at wide receiver, one Palmieri expects seniors Azari Brown, Teddy Davenport and Casey Gunn will help fill.

“Our receiving corps is pretty talented. We’ve got a good mixture,” Palmieri said. “We’ve got some young kids like Azari Brown, and we’ve got some kids like Teddy Davenport and Casey Gunn. We have kids like that, but we’re still trying to figure out what they can and cannot do. This is a process trying to build.”