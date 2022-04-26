Soccer: No. 4 Walton downs No. 1 Denmark in OT

Denmark's season came to an abrupt end Monday as the Danes fell 2-1 to Walton in the Class 7A Elite Eight.

“Hats off to Denmark. That's a heck of a team they have. If you were a fan in the stands, this game was something good to watch,” Walton coach Jason Page said. “They have done everything I ask of them, and it’s paying off. We’ve been in this situation so many times this season and we always manage to find a way.”



Denmark started the match aggressively and fired shots into the net but couldn’t connect. Their best shot at goal was when Sydni Whitehead passed to Jordyn Crosby, whose header sailed just above the crossbar.

Walton was able to get on the board first when Brooke Dean passed to Nicole Lazarakis in stride, then Lazarakis fired the ball inside the net.



“We had talked about some of their weaknesses and the girls listened to find it for that one goal. It was really nice to see Nicole get to the end of one,” Page said.

That marked the first time all season that Denmark trailed at halftime.

In the second half, Denmark managed to break through after Hannah McLaughlin passed the ball to Crosby, who was hit by a Raider but managed to kick the ball through to tie the score 1-1.

After many unsuccessful shots into the goal, neither team could break the tie and the match went into overtime.

Page told his team to stay focused, keep their shape, and be disciplined entering overtime.

“When you go into overtime, you start making mental mistakes. We want them to make that one mistake instead of us, so we stayed compact tried to let them attack and for us to find the time for us to counter attack,” Page said

In the second half of overtime, Mackenna Jenkins saw Molly Chapman all alone on the other side of the field. The Danes quickly realized, but as soon as they caught up. Chapman fired off a powerful kick to break the tie and walk out with the win.

Denmark finishes the season 19-1, setting several program records, including first region championship, first playoff victory, and first appearance in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

