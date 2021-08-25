Softball: Williams hits for cycle, Harris drives in 8 as Denmark sweeps Central

The first cycle in the history of Denmark High School softball belongs to Jordan Williams.

She already had a single, double and triple in her first three at-bats Tuesday in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Forsyth Central. So, when she came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning, all she needed was a home run.

Instead, Williams had to settle for another double, an opposite-field line drive that scored Caitlin McGinn.

It was late in the game, but with the way the Danes were swinging the bat, Williams knew she would get one more chance at the cycle.

Sure enough, after the first two batters of the seventh inning reached base and Ava Reformado brought them home with a home run, the lineup turned over and Williams had her chance.

Facing a 3-1 count, Williams sent an outside pitch from Mallory Smith over the fence in left-center to make it 12-1 and secure the first cycle in program history.