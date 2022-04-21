Baseball: Playoff-bound East Forsyth falls to White County

By Keith Agran

For the Forsyth County News

Even for a first-year program coming off a momentous playoff-clinching evening, when you're talking about young players, coming out flat is always a concern for coaches.

"We came out flat," East Forsyth coach Kyle Counts said following the Broncos' 7-0 loss to White County on Wednesday. "We didn't start hot with the bats, and then it carried over into the field a little bit in that one inning, and that was tough. With a young group, you make some young mistakes."

The one inning Counts was referring to was a five-run third by the Warriors, where three hits in the inning were compounded by three errors. Add White County starting pitcher Jake Johnson being completely in control [CG, 2 H, 3 K, 0 BB], and the final result was essentially in from that stanza on.

White County had scored in the opening inning on a Dylan Sargent RBI single for an early 1-0 lead, and in the third inning, an opening walk to No. 9 hitter Kanaan Cleveland set the table for back-to-back bunts by White County, one that was legged out by Ryan Fowler [3-for-4, 1 R], while the other by Johnson was bobbled by freshman East starter Trey Farr, loading the bases with nobody out.

Sargent [2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R] stepped up and ripped a double to left-center, scoring Cleveland and Fowler for a 3-0 lead, and things were cooking for the Warriors. A fourth run came in on an error by Broncos catcher Mason Schrieber, as a throw from right-fielder Matthew Lyons got past him trying to nab Johnson coming in on a sac-fly.

The last two runs of the forgettable frame for East came after the home team had Sargent caught up between third and home in a rundown after a steal of second by Landon Roberts, but Broncos third-baseman Lucas Kniola had the throw whiz by his glove, allowing both Sargent and Roberts to scamper in as the ball went out to deep left field to make it 6-0.

Coming in having won six straight to follow up a five-game losing streak, East had to be feeling good, especially after clinching one of those four coveted playoff spots out of a competitive Region 7-3A in their inaugural season.

"We've been a little streaky," Counts said. "And we've had our moments in the field. We're learning. If we can learn from today and get better as move into Friday, because that comes next, and then into next week, then that's good for us."

Eighteen wins with one more game still to play in the regular season, for a first-year program with no seniors, seemed like it felt pretty good to Counts.

"We're very excited about what we've done, what we've accomplished," he said. "And where we can go obviously."

Where they can go is potentially further up from here, as with still some season left in 2022, the entire team will be back in 2023.

"We're rolling a lot of young pitchers out there," Counts said. "And we're learning as we go, and they're doing a great job. Biggest thing is that our kids have competed hard, and that's given us the opportunity to play in the state playoffs, which were really excited about and looking forward to."