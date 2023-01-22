Basketball: East Forsyth lose thriller at home

The East Forsyth Broncos girls basketball team couldn’t complete the season sweep against East Hall, falling 58-57 Friday night at home.

Neither team could get going at the beginning of the game, turning the ball over to each other continually.

It took a while to get points on the board, but both teams started getting in a groove. Callie Dale from East Hall scored the basket due to the Broncos failing to box out, letting her grab two offensive rebounds. Ava Heard followed her with a layup.

East Forsyth and East Hall could not draw separation, as they were trading baskets. Dale was the engine for her team — as she drilled five 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater, to give East Hall a 19-18 lead to end the first quarter.

By the second quarter, the Broncos offense had slowed down considerably. Ella Holbrook scored the first basket for the Broncos when she was the only one that was in the paint for the rebound.

East Forsyth had opportunities of scoring by getting offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers, but the ball simply was not going in the basket. East Hall outscored East Forsyth 14-5, as the Vikings went into the locker room up 33-23.

A great save by Addison Rouse kept the ball from going out of bounds. The ball landed in Adeline Rosebush's hands, and she scored, cutting the deficit to 38-30.

The Broncos started to full-court press the Vikings, and it worked perfectly by causing a turnover. The Broncos finished it off on the other end.

The Broncos offense was showing some fight. In the fourth quarter, the Broncos retook the lead with Maddie Abercrombie drilling a 3-pointer.

Holbrook’s mid-range jumper cut the score to 54-52. Although, an offensive breakdown resulted in a turnover. East Hall picked up the loose ball and raced to the rim for a 56-52 advantage.

A crucial turnover by East Hall led to Holbrook finishing the play with ease with 12.2 seconds left, pulling the hosts within 56-54.

Holbrook was trying to keep the Broncos alive. After a Vikings free throw, she got the inbound pass and dashed to the 3-point line, where she made a ridiculous shot with East Hall players surrounding her.

Though with time on East Hall’s side, the Broncos didn’t have another shot of winning the game.

Rosebush led the way for the Broncos offensively with a team-high in points with 18. Holbrook finished with 14 points, and Rouse added 10 points.

East Forsyth (9-10, 6-3 Region 8-4A) will resume action against Chestatee Jan. 24 at home.