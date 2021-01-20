Martin, Counts become newest East Forsyth coaches

East Forsyth High School's mascot might be the Broncos, but Forsyth County's newest school will start with a tinge of Raider purple and black.
Kyle Counts and Tyler Martin — both coaches at North Forsyth — are the newest East Forsyth coaches, joining Brian Allison, whose appointment as head football coach was announced last week.
Counts will lead the Broncos' baseball program and Martin will be the school's swim and dive coach.
Counts, who won a state championship at North Forsyth in 1998 and was inducted into the school's hall of fame, returned in 2017 to coach the Raiders.
Counts previously spent eight years coaching at Chestatee and had a two-year stint at North from 2006-08.
Martin, who was hired by North in 2017, has coached five all-state selections, including two-time state champion Hailey Galbraith.
Martin graduated from North and was a swimmer for the Raiders from 2008-11. Martin also served as an assistant coach with North for four years before being promoted to head coach.
This story will be updated.