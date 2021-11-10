Softball: Cadence Alberty named top pitcher; 8 from East Forsyth earn all-region

East Forsyth's Cadence Alberty earned the top pitching honor in the region, finishing a dominant freshman season as the Region 7-3A Pitcher of the Year.
In all, eight East Forsyth players were named All-Region 7-3A following a season that saw the Broncos capture a region championship and advance to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Region Player of the Year: Stephanie Condland (Cherokee Bluff)
Region Pitcher of the Year: Cadence Alberty (East Forsyth)
Region Rookie of the Year: Emma Hare (White County)
First Team All-Region
Layne Bailey (Dawson County)
Sapphire Barker (West Hall)
Ava Cowart (East Forsyth)
Rylie Erickson (Dawson County)
Macy Hamby (Gilmer County)
Isabelle Herren (Cherokee Bluff)
Emily Hutcheson (East Forsyth)
Olivia Mullins (North Hall)
Liana O’Kelly (White County)
Lauren Rule (Cherokee Bluff)
Natalie Shubert (Lumpkin County)
Emma Siver (East Forsyth)
Emma Smallwood (East Forsyth)
Haley Sparks (Lumpkin County)
Gabby Whiddon (White County)
Mia Williams (Cherokee Bluff)
Maddie Wright (Gilmer County)
Second Team All-Region
Katelyn Boman (White County)
Cree Cantrell (White County)
Kate Herren (Cherokee Bluff)
Amma Johnson (Lumpkin County)
Annslee Kirby (Dawson County)
Lauren Kurtz (Dawson County)
Olivia Martinez (Dawson County)
Clarissa McDaniel (Cherokee Bluff)
Tally Ragone (Cherokee Bluff)
Anna Reeves (North Hall)
KB Seabolt (North Hall)
Brooke Temples (Lumpkin County)
Annika Vandiver (White County)
Honorable Mention
Ainsley Allen (Dawson County)
Emma Anzaldi (Cherokee Bluff)
Jacie Bennett (Gilmer County)
Micah Burruss (Dawson County)
Shelby Conaway (East Forsyth)
Reagan Dunagan (White County)
Taylor Elliot (Gilmer County)
Emmie Graham (Lumpkin County)
Baylee Hutson (West Hall)
Cali Marshall (East Forsyth)
Reese Moore (Dawson County)
Kennah Wall (East Forsyth)