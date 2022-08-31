Softball: East Forsyth's Cadence Alberty posts another Region 8-4A no-hitter

For the second straight Region 8-4A outing, East Forsyth sophomore Cadence Alberty threw a no-hitter, this time leading the Broncos to an 8-0, six-inning victory over East Hall Tuesday at home.

The Broncos scored four times in the bottom of the first to give Alberty more than enough run support. They tacked on two more runs in the second and one in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

The game ended early after Ava Cowart led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a bases-loaded single by Emma Smallwood. Cowart and Smallwood each posted three hits.

Alberty and Emily Hutcheson added two hits and a walk apiece for an East Forsyth offense that managed 14 hits in the contest.

With the win, the fourth-ranked Broncos improve to 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the region.

Since a 2-1 loss to first-place Walnut Grove, East Forsyth is 3-0 in the league, with Alberty having allowed three total hits across complete-game wins over Cherokee Bluff, North Oconee and East Hall – all of whom had winning records at the time. She also tossed a four-hitter in a 6-1 win over Class 7A Denmark during that span.