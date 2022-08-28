Football: Fideles Christian rolls in season-opening win

Fideles Christian started its third football season in emphatic fashion, cruising past Johnson Ferry Christian in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the 39-20 final score would indicate.

The Rangers jumped out to a 39-6 halftime lead en route to an impressive win in the opening game of their 2022 campaign, Region 1-2A schedule and home slate Friday at Joint Venture Park.

A running clock in the second half limited Fideles to just two possessions, while Johnson Ferry managed to cut into the deficit to make the result more palatable for the visitors during the game.

A strong rushing attack, which totaled 271 yards on the ground, helped carry the Rangers to victory. The Fideles offensive line proved to be a key advantage, as senior center Noah Templeton paced the unit with seven pancake blocks.

Rangers quarterback Alex Tadros led the team in rushing, finishing with 183 yards and two scores on the ground, despite carrying the ball just eight times. Tadros threw the ball around a little bit too, with Preston Cornett hauling in three passes for a team-high 65 yards and a touchdown.

Fideles limited Marietta-based Johnson Ferry to 164 yards on 33 pass attempts — an average of just under 5 yards per attempt — thanks in large part to defensive anchor Jake Van Valkenburgh.

It will certainly go down as a successful opener, as the Rangers defeated a Saints team that had beat them by a combined score of 105-26 in the teams' previous two meetings.

Having already picked up a win in its GAPPS 8-man region, Fideles put itself in a strong position to finish high in the five-team standings. The team's other three region games will take place Sept. 23-Oct. 7 against Victory Baptist, Lafayette Christian and Horizon Christian.