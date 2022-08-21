Cross Country: Bulldogs finish 4th in girls, 6th in boys at debut event

Forsyth Central's cross country teams put together solid showings Saturday in the Apalachee Season Opener.
The Bulldogs landed a fourth-place finish in the girls race, while the boys team came in sixth.
New Region 6-7A member Milton won both varsity races in the event, which included 13 boys teams and 12 girls teams that produced qualifying scores.
Sarah-Corrine Collins led the Forsyth Central girls with a 15th-place finish in just a hair over 22 minutes. Peyton Maddox was next for the Bulldogs, crossing the finish line in 23rd position.
While only three of their times counted, four Forsyth Central runners wound up between 29th and 35th place.
Cami Malone paced the foursome. Lily DeLuca finished directly behind her — albeit 24 seconds later — in 30th. Addison Kim came in 32nd overall, and Brooke Sweet rounded out the group.
For the Forsyth Central boys, Aidan O'Sullivan produced the best time (18:22.4), good enough for 19th place. Weston Woolard came in second among the Bulldogs and 22nd overall.
Noah Anderson crossed the finish line in 34th position; Blake Pinchok wound up 42nd; and Preston Ostrowski (48th) rounded out the team's scorers.