Football: Bulldogs new head coach Chad Pickett getting a jump on things this spring

Pickett was not one of these coaches, as he went on to hire six new position coaches with the help of athletic director Dan Kaplan and principal Josh Lowe. Lastly, the former Denmark offensive coordinator had a chance to grow relationships with the players through 10 practices.

Pickett came to the Danes to serve as the tight end coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator. Now, he’s looking to give the Bulldogs a winning season for the first time since 2018.

“Difference from a position coach to an offensive coordinator changes your perception a little bit," Pickett said. "But going from offensive coordinator to head coach, you’re really not ready until you’re in the seat, and you start rocking and rolling. It’s been fun, and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

As for the new additions to the Forsyth Central coaching staff, Andrew Schmidt will serve as the offensive coordinator; Conner Krieger will be working with the offensive line; and Paul Brewer will be in control of coaching the quarterbacks. The wide receiver group will take commands from Will Hardesty. Tyson Baxter will be the defensive coordinator, and Joseph Tassitano will be working with the freshmen.

“I’m extremely blessed," Pickett said, "because of the group of coaches who are here.”

With his new gig, Pickett turned his 25-minute commute into a five-minute one entering the 2023 season, and so far, he’s been welcomed with open arms and hasn’t gotten anything but love from the community.

Aidan White, who made the 2022 Forsyth County News all-county first-team defense, will be returning for the Bulldogs. The rising senior totaled 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four QB pressures and two sacks. White also compiled five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

On the offensive line, Braden Carter will return, and he finished second on the Bulldogs in pancakes. Lastly, running backs Justin Taylor — who rushed 150 times for 663 yards to go with five touchdowns — and Jayce Todaro — who led the county in touchdowns for a significant portion of the season — will be back.

“They’re buying in and working hard," Pickett said of the 2024 class. "We had a great time in the weight room, and in the spring practices, we challenged them as a coaching staff to bring heart out every day and they did that. I’m more excited about them having the opportunity to compete than anyone else.”

As for how the spring game went, the Bulldogs held their intrasquad differently than what’s typical.

They started the afternoon with a 3-on-3, then put more guys on the field for a 7v7 contest. Next, they moved on to an inside drill to set a physical tone. Lastly, the team contested some regular 11-on-11 football.

“It was an awesome experience, because it was so unique to have myself and two other varsity coaches on staff that were here in the building," Pickett said. "So it was really me, Shane Owen and Bill Hobbs trying to put this stuff together. They understand this is what we need to get the job done, and they were excited about it.”