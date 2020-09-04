Football: Central cancels opener after COVID-19 cases at Blessed Trinity

Forsyth Central will have to wait another week to open its football season.
Multiple student-athletes at Blessed Trinity tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Titans to cancel Friday's season opener at Forsyth Central.
Central is scheduled to host Etowah at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The school will host its senior night and homecoming in conjunction with next week's game against Etowah.
To reach our newsroom with tips or questions, email editor@forsythnews.com.