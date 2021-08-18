Football: Senior backs set to carry load for Forsyth Central

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

The David Rooney era is set to begin at Forsyth Central. Rooney, who previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator, is ready to continue to build the culture of the team.

“The past three years at Central have been awesome,” Rooney said. “I was excited to have the opportunity to be the head coach once Coach [Hepler] left because of pride in what I believed this program was and can continue to be.”

One factor that will help them avoid any drop off from a head coaching change is their lack of turnover with the rest of the staff.

The Bulldogs maintained a majority of last year’s coaches, bringing in only three new faces. That familiarity between the players and coaches should pay dividends for the team.

That consistency in structure will help with more than just the relationships between the players and coaches. The philosophy remains largely the same as well.

“I think it all starts up front with the offensive and defensive lines,” Rooney said. “We’re going to be young there at many positions. I think our offensive line because of injury – we have two seniors on the offensive line that are injured at this time, and they’re going to come back at some point during the season. But the first few games is going to be nothing but underclassmen. So, to see where they started in spring, through the progress of summer, and then the padded camps we went to, they’ve really come a long way, and we really feel good about our offensive line.”