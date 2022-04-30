Forsyth Central honors 5 senior signees

Forsyth Central's boys soccer and swim & dive programs were represented Thursday at the school's spring signing ceremony, with five seniors signing their National Letters of Intent.

Mina Lynch [Florida Tech], Mac Shefchunas [Berry College], Gabi Somoza [North Texas] and Kate Eaton [North Florida] signed to continue their swim & dive careers, while Andy Guzman signed to play soccer at Berry College.



Guzman is the only Central boys soccer player in the past 10 years to start all four years. He helped usher in an impressive era of soccer for the Bulldogs, who compiled a 48-15 record during his four years and won the Region 6-7A championship in 2021.

“The way he led with humility, with an unbelievable work rate and led by example, it’s no surprise that he’s had the opportunity to go play at the next level,” Central coach Will Gifford said.

Lynch is also a four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs, and qualified for the swim & dive state meet all four years.

Lynch battled back and forth with fellow signee Kate Eaton for possession of the program's record in the 50 free and 100 free.

“Mina is what I like to call a sneak attack from the back," Central coach Asheley Bell said. "Especially this year, she literally blew everybody out of the water with her abilities. She’s a competitor and she’s the very strong, silent type.”

Lynch helped Central's 400 free relay team to a fourth-place finish [3:32.40] at the state meet, finishing 15th individually in the 100 free [54.05] and 16th in the 50 free [24.83].

Eaton also swam those two individual events at the state meet, logging a 10th-place finish in the 100 free [53.26] and 14th-place time in the 50 free [24.76].

“I can’t say enough about Kate and her dedication and her drive. When she has a bad swim, she doesn’t let that bother her and she comes back, she pushes harder and she tries for more,” Bell said.



Somoza didn't start diving until her freshman year, after she was forced to quit gymnastics, but the North Texas signee blossomed in the pool, setting the program record in both 6 dive and 11 dive.

“She’s been a team leader since day one, since she started with the dive program here at Central," Bell said. "She keeps me in check and helps keep her teammates in check. She just leads with her attitude and her grace and her dedication.”

Somoza finished 19th at the state meet in 1-meter diving with a score of 190.90.

Shefchunas also qualified for this year's state meet, swimming two relays — the 200 medley [12th; 1:39.59] and 400 free [17th; 3:23.33] — plus an 11th-place time in the 100 breast [1:00.08] and 20th-place time in the 200 IM [2:01.67].



“He hit some walls between [his] sophomore and junior years," Bell said. "He had some injuries that he had to really battle back from. I know it was really a mental struggle for him, but he has completely blown us all out of the water with his dedication and his drive to be the very best that he can be."