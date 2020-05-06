Softball: Forsyth Central finds new softball coach in Gordon

Kelly Gordon is already quite familiar with Forsyth County.

Gordon, who was hired Wednesday as Forsyth Central's head softball coach, played at Valdosta State before taking an assistant coaching job at Lowndes High School.

It's at Valdosta where she crossed paths with several Forsyth County alums, including one she'll coach against in the fall.

"My roommate my freshman year of college, she went to North Forsyth," Gordon said. "Then, one of my best friends that was also on my team in college, one of our pitchers, she went to West Forsyth and she is a teacher and softball coach there now."

"One of my friends from my program here at Valdosta State, she is the head cheerleading and gymnastics coach at Denmark (Kaylee Satterfield)."

Gordon enrolled at Valdosta State in 2013, the same year as West Forsyth alum Maci Fletcher and North Forsyth alum Brittany Smith.

Fletcher is currently an assistant coach on Justin Rickett's staff at West Forsyth.

Gordon also played with Lauren Shaw, another North Forsyth alum, who transferred to Valdosta State after winning an NAIA national championship with Auburn University of Montgomery.

Valdosta State compiled a 137-38-2 record from 2014-16, including a banner 48-9 season in 2015, with Gordon behind the plate.

Gordon coached at Lowndes from 2018-19, with Lowndes capping a 25-7 season in 2018 with a Region 1-7A championship behind a spotless 8-0 record.

"We are very excited to announce Kelly Gordon as our head softball coach,” Forsyth Central athletic director Dan Kaplan said in a statement. “Kelly has a great energy about her, and it is quite evident she cares about the student-athletes in her program. She will be an incredible fit for our school and community."

Gordon, who graduated from Geneva High School, about 45 minutes west of Chicago, credited the administration at Forsyth Central for making the move feel natural.

She will also serve as Forsyth Central's health and physical education teacher.

"Definitely love the area. When I interviewed, the people are what sold the deal," Gordon said. "Mr. Kaplan and principal Mitch Young, Dr. Josh Lowe and Melanie Averitt — they've all been great at communicating and making feel welcome and appreciated. I would say I'm a people person, so I'm drawn to people. So that definitely sealed the deal."

The Georgia High School Association has yet to announce any ruling concerning the 2020 fall season, but Gordon said she looks forward to meeting her players virtually, whether through Google Hangouts or Zoom.

"Honestly, when I went up for the interview process, we actually interviewed the day before all the schools let out," Gordon said. "So it was kind of a weird timing, and then this whole time of uncertainty has been interesting, to say the least — a lot of communicating, emailing, texting, calling. But it's kind of cool to see how the world has overcome different problems with these new forms of communication. It's been nice enjoying these simpler times."

Gordon will replace Paul Cromie, who stepped down as Forsyth Central head softball coach in October. The Bulldogs finished 13-19 last year, finishing fourth in Region 5-7A.