Softball: Pair of Averys lift Bulldogs to road win

It took not one but two Averys to rally the Forsyth Central softball team past Lumpkin County in a low-scoring game Wednesday in Dahlonega.
After the Bulldogs fell behind 1-0, junior Avery Barden supplied the game-tying hit. Later in the non-region contest, sophomore Avery Clemons reached on a bunt single that produced the go-ahead run in the 2-1 victory. Both run-scoring hits came with two outs.
In the circle, Anna Valentine put together a solid complete-game effort. The sophomore limited Lumpkin County to five hits and one walk, while striking out three.