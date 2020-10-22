Volleyball: Central tops Duluth to reach Sweet 16

Forsyth Central secured a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 3-0 sweep of Duluth Wednesday. The Bulldogs won 25-13, 25-15, 25-20.

Malone Davis converted 15 chances for a team-high 11 kills, while Emma Kiser and Sarah Pipping each added seven kills and Natalie Roberts had five. Davis also chipped in four aces and had five digs, which was tied with Riese Johnson for the team lead. Johnson paces the Bulldogs' offense with 29 assists in the victory.

The win marks Central's sixth victory in the past seven matches.

Central (18-12) advances to the Sweet 16, where the Bulldogs will travel 2 p.m. Saturday to top-seeded Roswell, which swept Mountain View 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.