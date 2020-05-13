Wrestling: Forsyth Central names Barr head coach

Forsyth Central made its second hire in a week Wednesday when the Bulldogs named Kyle Barr head wrestling coach.

Barr, who spent the past six years as head coach at Chestatee, will replace Rusty Transue after one season.

KYLE BARR “I am very excited to be a part of the Forsyth Central vertical team” Barr said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start meeting the students and shaping young lives and teaching lifelong lessons through my health and physical education classes. I look forward to being in the gym with the wrestlers so I can continue to build a winning program.”

Chestatee had five wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state championships in February, including one state placer. Under Barr's direction, Chestatee produced two state champions and 20 state placers.



Barr stepped down from that position last month.

Barr, who will teach health and physical education, led Chestatee to 145 wins, including the program's first region championships in duals and traditionals. He was named the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Region 7 Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013 at Gilmer County following the Bobcats' Class 4A duals state championship.