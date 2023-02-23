Basketball: Horizon Christian girls advance to GAPPS state championship game

The Horizon Christian girls basketball team inched closer to capturing the GAPPS Class 2A state title by downing Trinity Christian in the Final Four Tuesday in Milner.
Behind a monster performance from eight-grader Nyla Black, the Warriors landed a 56-34 win over their Statesboro-based opposition.
Black registered 33 points on 15-of-24 shooting and recorded 11 steals in the standout effort.
Katie Beckstrom added a dozen points for Horizon, while Addyson-Iva Moore posted nine. The duo combined to shoot 9 of 12 from the floor.
The Warriors held a 16-8 scoring edge in the first quarter. Horizon extended its lead to 28-15 by halftime and 41-22 entering the final period.
In the finals, the Warriors will match up against Unity Christian Feb. 25 at ACE Academy in Macon. The Lions, based out of Rome, reached the championship game by defeating Central Christian, 54-35, in the other semifinal.