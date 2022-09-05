Football: Warriors bounce back with dominant road win

Isaac Bealer and the Horizon Christian offense went off for the second straight game, and this time the Warriors' defensive performance backed it up.

Hitting the road for a GAPPS contest Friday in McDonough, Horizon made quick work of New Creation Christian, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead and finishing off the game by that same final score.

Bealer played only the first half but still managed to put up gaudy numbers. The junior racked up five touchdown passes and 209 yards through the air while completing 77% of his pass attempts.

Through two games, the other being a high-scoring home defeat to Holy Spirit Prep, Bealer has accounted for 633 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns (3 rushing). He has yet to turn the ball over.

Against New Creation, Jackson Harris and Liam Random each finished with just under 100 yards receiving and one touchdown each. Will Maher caught two touchdown passes — the first and the last. Thomas Hair found the end zone on his only reception.

Avery Blanton posted 5.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He helped lead a defense that created four turnovers, held the Crusaders to 66 total yards and forced them into an 0-for-5 performance on third down.

Next up for Horizon (1-1) is a home matchup with a King's Way Christian side that just defeated Fideles Christian to move to 2-0 on the season.