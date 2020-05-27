ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Burrell, Lambert

Lambert’s girls golf team won its fifth straight state championship when Rachel Burrell was a freshman.

She witnessed that team’s leadership firsthand.

There was Christine McDonnell, who graduated later that month and enrolled at Navy. Alison Crenshaw now plays for the University of Georgia, while Loren Kim wound up at Berry College and Kate Owens is an All-Colonial Athletic Association golfer at James Madison.

This year it was Burrell’s turn to lead the Longhorns, a role she stepped into seamlessly, according to head coach Shane Fortenberry.

For Burrell, who is the Forsyth County News Girls Golfer of the Year, she felt like she was just following in those players’ footsteps.

“I think I just kind of learned from the girls in the past basically what to do when you’re the team leader and the oldest and just how to organize everything,” Burrell said. “I think I just followed in their footsteps, because we’ve had a lot of great team leaders.”