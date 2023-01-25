Basketball: Lambert rallies past West Forsyth

The Lambert Longhorns girls basketball team resumed winning ways on Tuesday by picking up its third straight Region 6-7A — this time over the West Forsyth Wolverines, 65-49.

It was a defensive battle to begin the game, as both teams were causing turnovers, getting blocked shots and drawing charging fouls

On one possession, Lambert's Annarose Tyre thought she had an easy layup after the turnover, but Zaria Smith came through with a chase-down block.

With the shot clock winding down, Smith got a floater to go down with two Longhorns in her face. Then on the defensive end, she swatted the ball out of Shelby Lawrence’s hands to retain possession. The possession ended with Molly Quincy finishing at the rim.

As Lawrence was driving to the paint, she approached a pack of Wolverines, so she opted to look for the open teammate. That’s when she passed to Briley Elder who shot a triple.

The Wolverines had the basketball in the closing seconds of the first quarter and were able to beat the buzzer.

Quincy went to the free throw line after getting fouled putting a shot up. Her free throws tied the game at 12-apiece.

Shortly after, LeLe Morris broke the tie by taking matters into her own hands by pushing the pace, and then finishing at the cup. However, Smith drilled a triple due to Wolverines getting the offensive rebound.

Quincy and Smith were the key and engine for the Wolverines' excellent play, aiding them in getting steals and forcing the Longhorns to foul. The former recorded 17 points, and the latter posted a dozen,

Both teams traded baskets, and neither team could draw a big separation — although the Longhorns were on top 27-24 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Longhorns offense started clicking. They got their biggest lead to that point, with Elder using her speed to drive to the hoop and draw the foul for a 10-point cushion.

The Longhorns outscored the Wolverines 19-15 in the third quarter.

The Wolverines put up a fight to begin the fourth quarter, scoring three consecutive times to cut the deficit to 46-44. And that’s when the Longhorns called a timeout.

The timeout surely helped the Longhorns, as they were in sync the rest of the way.

Elder was the spark to their offense. She hit back-to-back 3s, and then stole the ball shortly after. Despite Lambert initially not capitalizing on the turnover by missing a layup, Mackenzie Weyer was there to clean the glass and put the ball in to bump the lead to 59-44.

The Longhorns built a 17-point lead with 55 seconds left, spoiling any faith the Wolverines had of making a comeback.

Elder had a team-high in points with 18. Lawerence ended the night with 17 points, while Tyre and Weyer finished with 13 points each.

Lambert (16-5, 5-1) will face Milton for a Region 6-7A matchup Jan. 27 in Fulton County. As for the Wolverines (11-10, 3-3), they will host Forsyth Central the same night.