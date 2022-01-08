Basketball: Sinning up to task as Lambert holds off late Forsyth Central rally

Thomas Sinning might not be the tallest player in the county.

But he's the tallest player on the team, and on Friday, that meant Sinning was tasked with defending 6-foot-11 Forsyth Central senior Eli Chol.

Lambert's 6-foot-4 forward responded with an excellent defensive performance, holding Chol scoreless in the first half and serving as a physical presence in the post, helping the Longhorns to a 56-46 victory.

James Tyre led Lambert with 17 points, while Niko Wilson [13 points] and Cam Bland [12 points] also finished in double figures.

The Longhorns led 34-14 at halftime before allowing Central to creep back in the game late in the second half.

"It's kind of been a theme of our season so far," Lambert coach Clay Wages said. "In the first half, we play the way we want to play, which is really fast; we get up and down, we really give teams trouble. In the second half, we get tired. You can see it. That's on us as coaches. We'll have to get in the lab and figure out how to be more successful in the second half and make those adjustments, and we will. The kids played hard. They're good kids and they do everything we ask."