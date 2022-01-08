Basketball: Sinning up to task as Lambert holds off late Forsyth Central rally

Thomas Sinning might not be the tallest player in the county.
But he's the tallest player on the team, and on Friday, that meant Sinning was tasked with defending 6-foot-11 Forsyth Central senior Eli Chol.
Lambert's 6-foot-4 forward responded with an excellent defensive performance, holding Chol scoreless in the first half and serving as a physical presence in the post, helping the Longhorns to a 56-46 victory.
James Tyre led Lambert with 17 points, while Niko Wilson [13 points] and Cam Bland [12 points] also finished in double figures.
The Longhorns led 34-14 at halftime before allowing Central to creep back in the game late in the second half.
"It's kind of been a theme of our season so far," Lambert coach Clay Wages said. "In the first half, we play the way we want to play, which is really fast; we get up and down, we really give teams trouble. In the second half, we get tired. You can see it. That's on us as coaches. We'll have to get in the lab and figure out how to be more successful in the second half and make those adjustments, and we will. The kids played hard. They're good kids and they do everything we ask."
That includes Sinning, whom Wages tasked with guarding Chol.
Sinning set the tone early with a couple of blocks in front of Lambert's student section, completely repudiating a Camden Leak shot attempt in one instance.
"Coach was just resilient all week about preaching defense and what [Chol] was averaging," Sinning said. "He's a great player, but coach instilled that discipline in us to stay persistent all four quarters and never let up."
On offense, Sinning used some clever passing to work around his counterpart, including in the first quarter when he drew Chol from underneath the basket before passing to a wide-open Tommy Morris for an easy layup.
"Thomas has been playing well all season," Wages said. "He's been our under-the-radar MVP. He's been doing everything. In the first half, we were able to get them in our game. We want to play in the 80s and they want to play in the 40s. We had it going the way we wanted, but in the second half it slowed down. That's kind of their game, and Eli started to assert himself. That's what we don't want to happen."
Lambert built its lead off a couple of beautiful assists by Wilson. Midway through the first quarter, Bland corralled a pass that sailed across the baseline and nailed a corner three that made it 12-2 with 4:13 left in the quarter and forced a Central timeout.
Central made its first field goal of the game a couple of minutes later, when Cade Chitty made a layup and converted the and-one. Chitty scored all seven of the Bulldogs' first-quarter points and finished with 12 points.
Meanwhile, Lambert continued to push tempo on offense, using crisp passes to create opportunities.
The Longhorns outscored Central 15-7 in the second quarter and carried a 20-point lead into the break.
Central scored seven of the first 10 points of the third quarter, featuring a heavy dose of Chol, who scored his first points less than a minute in to the second half on a wide-open layup.
Chol began to settle in and feel more comfortable, using his height and athleticism beat defenders at the rim. He finished with a game-high 18 points.
"It's a big part of his game," Sinning said. "I watched a lot of film and he often gets guys with his pump fake, and he's just lethal when he gets to the rim because no one can block him. Coach just preached staying on my feet and not jumping at anything. I did once, but nobody's perfect."
Bland broke up the run with a 3-pointer, which is when Wages called a timeout and decided to press the Bulldogs on defense. Lambert's press slowed the Bulldogs' initially, though Chol managed to hit a 3-pointer and collect several blocks in the third quarter alone.
By the time the third quarter ended, the Bulldogs trailed by only 12 points.
Lambert created some separation with a 3-pointer by Tyre on the opening possession, but Central responded with an 11-2 run to pull within six points.
A made free throw by Leak made it 52-46 with 1:27 remaining, but Wilson hit back-to-back layups to put the game out of reach.
FINAL: Lambert 56, Forsyth Central 46. Bulldogs cut the lead to six with 1:27 left, but back-to-back layups by Niko Wilson puts the game out of reach.
Wages admitted there was no way for the Longhorns to simulate Chol's size, but he was proud of the effort Sinning turned in Friday night.
Sinning knew much of the battle was mental.
"Just going in with the right mindset and not being scared. Being fearless, mostly," Sinning said. "What I lack in height, I just kind of went in there with the attitude of, 'I can guard him.' He's a great player. It's just another game, in my opinion."
Lambert [10-7, 2-2 Region 6-7A] has won four straight games and will host Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Central [11-7, 2-3 Region 6-7A] will look to get back in the win column at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Forsyth.