Football: Collins Hill explodes past Lambert in first round

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

Collins Hill showed why its one of the top teams in the nation Friday, handing Lambert a 56-13 defeat in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Eagles gained 479 yards of total offense on just 29 snaps in a blistering first-half performance, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Horn to Cam Pedro on Collins Hill’s first offensive drive of the night.

The chunk plays came thick and fast for the Eagles in the first quarter, going to the ground for their next score. Running back Spenser Anderson took a handoff up the middle on the first play of the second possession untouched for a 55-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 midway through the first quarter. He found the end zone for the second time on as many drives in the first minute of the second quarter with a 23-yard burst that ballooned the lead out to 21 points.

But after two touchdowns from the team’s lead running back, Horn took the rushing matters into his own hands.

The senior signal-caller kept the ball on third-and-1 from the Collins Hill 30, and appeared to be knocked down in the backfield. But he shifted around two Lambert defenders to pick up the first down, then accelerated down the right sideline for a 70-yard touchdown. His next touchdown pass to tight end Ethan Davis on a 35-yard seam route made it a perfect five touchdowns on five first-half possessions for the Eagles.

Lambert wide receiver and Ohio State commit Kojo Antwi punctured Collins Hill’s defense in the first half when he slipped behind the secondary on a double move and outran the safeties for a 73-yard touchdown.



But Horn put an exclamation point on his night with a second rushing score, this time picking it up in more straightforward fashion on a burst through the middle of the defense to give Collins Hill a 42-7 halftime lead.

The Longhorns added another score late in the fourth quarter when QB James Tyre found tight end Luke Logan on a 13-yard TD pass to make it 56-13.

Lambert finishes the season 7-4 with its first trip to the postseason since 2016.