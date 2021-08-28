Football: Lambert improves to 2-0 after dominant win at Lassiter

Kirkland Carter



For the Forsyth County News

MARIETTA – Lambert secured its second win of the season in dominant fashion Friday, blowing out Lassiter 54-21 at Lutzie Field in Marietta.

The Longhorns won in all three phases, scoring six times on offense, once on defense, and forcing several Lassiter into several special teams miscues.

The Trojans’ struggles started early, when Lambert linebacker Jake Johnson picked off a Bryson Harrison pass on the very first possession. Lambert then drew the first blood on a 48-yard field goal by Ryan Degyansky.