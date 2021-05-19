Golf: Lambert girls cap perfect season with state championship

Cline was the low medalist in each round, shooting an even 72 on Monday and topping the leaderboard again Tuesday with a 1-over 73. In all, Cline carded eight birdies across the 36-hole tournament, including a run of three straight on the back nine to open her round Tuesday.



"She got a good read on the greens and made some decent shots that were 10- to 12-foot kind of putts," Fortenberry said. "She just got hot with the putter at the right time."

Cline also collected four birdies Monday, her final one coming on the par-4 8th to pull her back even.



Cao eagled the par-5 5th on Tuesday, erasing back-to-back bogies on Holes 1 and 2 to put her 3-over. Cao's eagle came off a 3 wood on her second shot, which brought her right to the edge of the green, where she sank her eagle putt.

South Forsyth's Kennedy Arnette shaved two strokes off her first-round total Tuesday, finishing in 12th place with a 22-over 166 to help the War Eagles to a sixth-place finish. Elise Forberg finished 26th individually with a 39-over 183, Hailey Yeon finished 38th with a 57-over 201 and Emma Reid finished 46th with a 76-over 220.

Forsyth Central's Samantha Dewendt tied for 17th place with a 28-over 172, while West Forsyth's Samantha Hobbs tied for 28th place with a 42-over 186.

Lambert's boys improved its score by eight strokes Tuesday, firing a second-round total of 15-over 303 to finish as the Class 7A runner-up at Spring Hill Country Club, 16 strokes behind state champion Milton.

Myles Jones tied for fourth individually with a 5-over 149 to lead the Longhorns, birdying two of his final four holes. Jones birdied eight holes at the tournament and was tied for first place after a first-round score of 1-over 73.

"Especially considering that first day, there were not a lot of birdies out there on the course," Lambert boys golf coach Brooks Youngblood said. "People were not getting birdies, so getting four in a row was [pretty impressive.] We've seen all sorts of crazy things with Myles for the past four years, so when he does something like that, you're always impressed, but at the same time if anybody is going to do something like that, Myles is going to be the one to do it."

Milton's Rahul Rajendran accounted for the tournament's only round under par with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday.

Lambert's Nick Schwendiman surged inside the top 10 Tuesday after a 2-over 74 placed him tied for ninth individually and cut four strokes off his first-round score. Luke Cusick finished two strokes back, tied for 11th place, with a 10-over 154. Lambert's Wesley Hu birdied five holes Tuesday and finished with a 15-over 159 to land him in 20th place individually.

"He played pretty well yesterday too, but today, he was working his butt off out there," Youngblood said of Schwendiman. "I think we knew kind of what we needed to do to keep Milton from kind of running away with it, so we were all focusing on what the Milton guy we were playing with was doing, and he was working his butt off to try to do his part. He was phenomenal today. I thought his progression from — we were talking about it on the way home — last year to this year ... he might be the most improved golfer in the county over the last year, and I do not disagree with that. He works hard and he's very determined to be the best he can, so I was very happy to see him put up 2-over today."

Jimmy Coleman turned in a pair of solid performances to help West Forsyth finish third overall, shooting a 3-over 75 on Tuesday, one day after finishing 4-over. Coleman started the day with a birdie on the par-3 11th, then after bogeying No. 12, he added a birdie the par-5 15th to make the turn one shot under par. Coleman Tuck turned in a 17-over 161 to tie for 22th, while Matt Frye and Ryan Grizzard each shot a 20-over 164 to tie for 33th. Frye managed to trim six shots off his first-round score and made the turn Tuesday just two shots over par.

North Forsyth's Dax Isbell also shot 20-over 164 to tie for 33th. Isbell collected three birdies during an impressive round Monday that saw him go 7-over 79.

Click here for full boys results

Click here for full girls results