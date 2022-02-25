Lacrosse: Lambert girls unable to fend off Mill Creek in 21-12 loss

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

Lambert's girls lacrosse team was unable to pick up its first win of the season Thursday in a 21-12 loss.

Mill Creek held the lead for most of the game, but it was never by much until the end. The Longhorns trailed by three goals with 6:45 left in the game, a deficit which head coach Travis Church said is “nothing” in the lacrosse world.

“We had a good effort,” Church said. “We were right in that game. We just kind of got unfortunate and went on a negative run there at the end and let the game get away from us.”

Two quick goals in the first five minutes gave Lambert an early lead and ended up being their only lead of the game. Both Ellie Kotanian and Lauren Gray had team highs in goals for the game.

At halftime, the Longhorns were down 10-6 and had the deficit down to 15-12 before Mill Creek ended the game on a 6-0 scoring run.

Despite the 21 goals being the most goals Lambert has allowed all season, the Longhorns did set their season high in goals scored with 12.

“When you play good teams, that’s gonna happen,” Church said. “We’re a young team who is still growing together.”

The Longhorns finished third in Region 6-7A last season with an appearance in the Class 7A Elite Eight.

In their next game, the Longhorns [0-3] begin region play Tuesday at North Forsyth [3-1].

“When we’re playing our best lacrosse, we’re working as a team,” Church said. “We’re using all seven people on offense and moving the ball quick and finding those open cutters. We have to move the ball quick."