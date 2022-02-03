Lambert's Haughawout signs with Army, Schneider inks with Walsh

Lambert had two seniors sign Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.
Elijah Haughawout and Brennan Schneider marked National Signing Day for the Longhorns, as Haughawout signed with the United States Military Academy and Schneider signed with Walsh University.
Haughawout was among the Longhorns' leading tacklers in 2021, tallying 55 stops with five tackles for loss, four sacks, six QB hurries and a pass breakup on the defensive line. Schneider graded out at 80 percent at fullback, catching two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Haughawout and Schneider led Lambert to a 7-4 record this year, as well as the program's first playoff appearance since 2016.
Lambert also had three seniors sign in December during the early signing period.