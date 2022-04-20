Soccer: No. 5 Lambert boys top Parkview, set up showdown with No. 1 Harrison

Getting ready for a state title run in April is something of a norm for the Lambert Longhorns soccer program, and 2022 has been no different.

Despite trailing by one goal early in Tuesday night’s Class 7A Sweet 16 playoff game against Parkview, the Longhorns quickly pieced together two goals and held the 2-1 lead for the rest of the game. The win advances Lambert to another Elite Eight appearance.

“I liked our response tonight,” Lambert head coach Chris Wilson said. “It shows that we have 11 seniors on the roster to respond that way. We didn’t lose our heads, and that honestly got us going.”

The Longhorns' offense came in the latter part of the first half. Parkview junior Dillon Bennett opened the scoring, but after multiple offensive pushes, junior Dylan Nadiak rebounded a ricochet shot into goal to tie the score, just after the 20-minute mark. Just 10 minutes later, sophomore Mason Keith sent a beautiful ball across the field, finishing in the right side back net to give the Longhorns the 2-1 lead.

From then until the end of the game, the spectacular Longhorns defense unit took over, highlighted by an outstanding save by senior goalie Liam Leja with just a minute left in the game. Leja blocked a line-drive of a shot, fully extended out to block it.

“We always talk about in close games how there’s going to need to be that one save,” Wilson said. “Not a lot of high school keepers that are going to make that save.

“And our defense is awesome. Connor Coniglio might be the best defender in the state. It’s a good group and they work hard for each other.”

The Region 6-7A champion Longhorns might remember their extra-time state championship loss from 2021, but this year's team is working on creating their own legacy and making sure they’re in a position to compete for another Lambert state title.

“We’ve learned from the schedule we’ve played,” Wilson said. “We’ve played a lot of teams still in the state playoffs this season, and our schedule has definitely helped us."

The road to the championship game will go through a Harrison team that is ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. Harrison advanced to the Class 7A Elite Eight after beating No. 10 Dunwoody 5-0.

The Longhorns matched up against the Hoyas earlier this season, falling 4-2 on Feb. 15, but Wilson and the Longhorns will get another chance April 26 when they face Harrison with a shot at the Class 7A Final Four on the line.

“We were all over them, but at the end of the night, they just put the ball in the back of the net more than we did,” Wilson said. “We relish that and when we talk about that game as a team, we say how great it would be if we got to play [Harrison] again.”