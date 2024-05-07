West Forsyth High School celebrated a group of seniors who will be the first to graduate from its 3DE program at an inaugural stole ceremony.
‘They’ve set a precedent for all those that come behind them:’ West Forsyth High honors first graduating seniors in 3DE program
