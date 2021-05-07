Soccer: Vogel's last-second goal carries Lambert past Brookwood, into Final Four

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

SNELLVILLE — Thursday night’s Class 7A girls soccer quarterfinal between Lambert and Brookwood looked destined for overtime after the Longhorns missed a golden opportunity with three minutes to play.

Rylee Huffman had a gaping net on a rebound from a saved free kick, but her shot went over the bar. At that point, even the coaches were resigned to overtime.

It never came.

Abbi Vogel scored the game-winning goal on Lambert’s next attack, tucking home another rebound opportunity with 1:55 remaining to give the Longhorns a 2-1 win.

Lambert will host Walton next week in the Class 7A Final Four. Walton had its own dramatic quarterfinal victory Thursday, winning 3-2 over Dunwoody in overtime.

“We felt like we left a goal out there in that instance,” Lambert head coach Scott Luthart said. "If you've coached long enough, you could see that then turning around and catching us the other way. To our credit, instead of playing out the last two minutes and hitting the reset button for overtime, we still got after it and created that chance. I guess we learned from it; that one we kept on frame.”