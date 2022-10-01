Softball: Lambert tops North Forsyth in non-region play

A pair of two-run innings proved to be enough to push Lambert past North Forsyth in a matchup between former Region 6-7A rivals.

In the Friday meeting on the Raiders' home field, the visiting Longhorns landed a 4-0 victory.

Lambert (13-7-1) scored twice in the second and fifth innings to back the combined efforts of Courtney Sauer and Hannah Cole in the circle. The former tossed four innings to earn the win, while the latter struck out three batters in as many frames to help close out the road triumph.

Both Sauer and Cole drove in a run, as did Hannah Cornetto and Emma Harwood, who added a game-high three hits. All of the runs scored on RBI doubles.

Harwood's run-scoring hit opened the scoring, and Sauer followed with a two-bagger of her own to extend the lead. In the fifth, Cornetto doubled home Sauer, with Cole adding her own RBI hit later in the fifth.

North Forsyth (17-8) posted five hits in the defeat.