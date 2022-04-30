Tennis: Longhorns fall to Walton in Class 7A Elite 8

Eric Hampton believed his team was talented enough to overcome a bad break or two.

But the hits seemed to keep coming Thursday during Lambert's Class 7A Elite Eight match, with Walton ultimately handing the Longhorns a 3-2 defeat to reach the semifinals and end Lambert's season.

"Just wasn't our day. Some days are yours and some days are not," Hampton said. "The measure of a man is, if you get knocked down, how do you get back up? Keep your heads up, and there will be another day for all of them. We had some really crazy happenings go against us. If we're at full strength, I think it's 3-2 instead of 2-3. They earned it, they deserve it, and they'll be the state champions."

Braxton Wright was the first to finish, winning at No. 2 singles to give Lambert an early edge. After Walton took No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, Aidan Atwood locked up No. 1 singles for the Longhorns to knot the match at 2-2.

Suddenly, it was up to Lambert's patchwork No. 1 doubles tandem of Rithvik Suram and Matthew Lim. Lim filled in for Aneesh Seemakurthy, who missed the match because of an illness, and had never played doubles with Suram.

If Suram and Lim lacked fluidity, it hardly showed.

The two took the first set and grabbed a 3-2 advantage after the first five games. But Walton held serve throughout and managed to break the Longhorns' serve in the ninth game, taking a 5-4 advantage into the final game, which Walton won 45-15 thanks to back-to-back aces.

On top of the loss, Lim had broken a racket string and was forced to play the remainder of the match with a borrowed racket.

Walton used that momentum to breeze past Lambert in the first two games, allowing just one point before the Longhorns ultimately took the third game by winning deuce. But the Raiders shut out Lambert over the final four games, winning the set to capture the match 6-4, 6-1.

The win advances Walton to the Class 7A Final Four, where the Raiders will host North Gwinnett for a trip to the state championship. On the other side of the bracket, West Forsyth will travel to Alpharetta at 4 p.m. Monday for a Final Four match after beating Dunwoody 3-0.