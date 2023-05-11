Baseball: North Forsyth paces all-Region 8-6A team

Region 8-6A champion North Forsyth was well represented on the league's postseason honors list. Head coach Jim Cahill, senior pitcher Andrew Elkhill and sophomore outfielder Brady Holbrook all earned superlative recognition.
Cahill landed the coach of the year award. Elkhill garnered pitcher of the year selection, while Holbrook reeled in defensive player of the year honors.
Additionally, North Forsyth saw five players receive first-team all-region nods.
Pitchers Kyle Roper and Parker Adams were tabbed, as were infielder Jake Prince and outfielders Ellis Alldredge and Logan Curry.
In total, five North Forsyth pitchers were recognized, with Kyle Duckwall and Gavyn Seitz picking up second-team selection. Infielders Mason Glennon and Colin Seabold joined them as second-team choices.
Catcher Billy Mason wound up being the Raiders' lone honorable-mention pick.