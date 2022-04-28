Baseball: North Forsyth topples Mill Creek in Game 1, falls in nightcap

HOSCHTON — North Forsyth took the first game off top-seeded Mill Creek, 3-2, but the Hawks rebounded in the nightcap to win 8-2 and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.

In the series opener, the difference was that North Forsyth converted its opportunities and Mill Creek did not. That, and the Raiders had Florida State commit Brett Barfield on the hill.

Barfield tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits while fanning eight Mill Creek batters.



In the top of the first, Tyler Triche deposited a Sahil Patel offering just over the fence in left-center field to give North a 1-0 lead.

Mill Creek nearly answered in the bottom of the inning. Daniel Pierce doubled to lead off and two outs later was on third base when Cole Mullins walked to put runners on the corners. However, Barfield induced a groundout to end the threat.

The Hawks also had a chance to tie the score in the bottom of the second. A one-out walk to Chandler Klein and a subsequent steal of second set up a possible tying run. However, Barfield forced Hunter Pirkle to fly out to right field and Klein was thrown out by Michail Harris trying to advance to third to end the inning.

In the fourth, Triche drew a walk and was sacrificed to second. A slow roller up the middle off the bat of Barfield was gloved by Pierce at second base. His throw to first one-hopped Mullins and was picked up by Patel, who was backing up the play. However, Triche never hesitated on the play and scored uncontested to up the lead to 2-0.

Triche was again the catalyst in the sixth for a Raiders run. Once again drawing a walk, two singles later the lead was upped to 3-0.

Mill Creek dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. A leadoff walk to number nine hitter Jacques Walker was followed by a double by Pierce, putting runners on second and third with no one out.

Patel struck out, but Nick Hollifield doubled over the left fielder’s head and Walker scored. Caleb Pierce, who was pinch-running, only advanced to third as both runners had to make sure the ball landed safely before advancing.

Cason Engert relieved Barfield and forced Mullins to ground out to second, scoring Pierce and drawing the Hawks within one run. However, the rally ended when Hollifield was thrown out straying too far from third on a wild pitch.

After Mill Creek’s Ryan Thomas retired the Raiders in the top of the seventh without scoring, Engert was able to retire the side to earn the save for the Raiders.

Mill Creek broke out in the nightcap, as Mullins deposited a Baylor Homesley offering deep over the right-field wall to lead off the top of the second.

Hutch Ezell followed with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. A tapper back to Homesley by Matthew Simay advanced Ezell to third and was brought home on a sacrifice fly to right by Chandler Klein to bring the Hawks lead to 2-0.



Mill Creek increased its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Daniel Pierce doubled down the right field line to score Jacques Walker.

The runs, which were so difficult to come by for Mill Creek in game one, continued to flow in the sixth. Nick Hollifield reached on an error and Daniel Pierce came into run for him.

With one out, Ezell singled to move the runners to first and second. Simay then grounded a run scoring single through the middle which was followed by a two run double by Klein to which increased the lead to 6-0. A Hollifield sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Mullins put the finishing touches on the Hawks win in the seventh.

North staged a late rally in the bottom of the seventh inning when Josh Zirlott's single scored Harris and Elias Gomes, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.

The Raiders [21-11] will travel to Mill Creek at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a decisive Game 3, with the winner advancing to the Class 7A Sweet 16.