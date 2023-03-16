Baseball: North Forsyth tops Gainesville, remains perfect in region

The North Forsyth baseball team continued to dominate Region 8-6A, collecting its fourth straight win to begin the league schedule, with a 5-2 win over Gainesville Wednesday at home.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Raiders started to shine in the second.

Jordan Cox singled on a 1-2 count, sending Gabe Cuellar racing to home plate for the first run. That run built momentum for the Raiders.

Colin Seabold, who got a double in the first inning, recorded a single to right field this time around. That gave Cox enough time to reach home plate to add to the lead.

Gainesville was having a tough time with on-target throws, leading to Ellis Alldredge scoring on a passed ball.

The Raiders (9-6, 4-0) carried their momentum over to the next inning. North Forsyth starting pitcher Parker Adams delivered back-to-back strikeouts, and then the defense settled under a flyball for the final out.

Billy Mason, who was already 1-for-1, posted a single, then speedy left fielder Logan Curry sent the ball to no man's land for a double. It was Cuellar who pushed the lead to 4-0 on a fielder's choice.

Gainesville was finally able to respond back when Cooper Reid singled on a hard ground ball towards center field, allowing Smith McGarvey to touch home plate.

Curry carried the load in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Raiders.

After getting a strike, he sent a single into the soft spot in left field. Afterwards, Gainesville tried to pick Curry off, but the throw was too high for the first basemen to haul in. Curry put his head down and accelerated toward third base.

Curry was able to slide home safely due to another Gainesville passed ball.

In the top of the seventh, the Red Elephants got the bases loaded and took advantage of it.

Riley Valentine notched a single, and then Reid scored on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 5-2. However, the Raiders defense stood tall and forced a groundout to end the game.