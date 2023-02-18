Basketball: North Forsyth girls capture 6th consecutive region championship

The North Forsyth girls basketball team won its sixth straight region championship Friday at Habersham Central.
Top-seeded North Forsyth defeated the hosts, 56-30, to capture the Region 8-6A title in its first season in the league.
The locals will host a first-round playoff game in the Class 6A state playoffs.
Boys: Habersham Central 67, North Forsyth 54
Cole Kirouac’s 23 points weren’t enough to lift the North Forsyth boys basketball over Habersham Central in the Region 8-6A third-place game.
Facing Habersham Central on its own court, North Forsyth couldn't secure a third win against the Raiders from Mt. Airy, falling 67-54.
After entering the region tournament with the No. 2 seed, the local Raiders will head into the Class 6A state playoffs as a four seed, forcing the team to hit the road in the opening round.