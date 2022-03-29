Soccer: North Forsyth boys earn 3rd win in 7 days; girls tie East Forsyth

North Forsyth's boys soccer team earned its third win in seven days Monday with a 4-1 victory at East Forsyth.
Michael Silva opened the scoring with a successful penalty kick inside the first three minutes, then Fernando Rangel-Castro knocked in a free kick. Two and a half minutes later, Dylan Sanfilippo made it 3-0 after Carlos Moncada sliced through the defense and set up Sanfilippo right in front of goal.
Ryan Murphy scored North's fourth goal five minutes into the second half when he created an opening in front of goal and beat East keeper Riley Ludlow to the right.
"Every win is important, every day at training is important," North coach Brandon Stewart said. "Just getting better and encouraging one another and having a different mindset of working hard and being able to see those results. We knew that was going to take a few years, so for us to kind of finish up the season on a high note is good."
North held the clean sheet until 19:45 left in the match, when Jimmy Varga bent a pristine corner kick off his right foot and just inside the far post.
Varga is one of several players who helped lead North to a 12-6 record last season before joining the first-year Broncos.
"You do have local bragging rights and you've got these young kids that are like, 'Which one do I want to go to?' That matters," Stewart said. "I'm proud of our progress. I'm proud of our guys staying with it, because our guys were very down a couple weeks ago. For them to come to training and work and work, now they're getting a little bit of that reward. I think that's fair."
North was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this month, but the Raiders have now beaten Woodstock [3-2] and South Gwinnett [2-1] in the past week.
"The young guys have grown up a lot," Stewart said. "We have a very inexperienced team. We have more guys on varsity this year that weren't even on varsity or anything — four freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors that weren't even part of varsity. So, we just have a very green and young team, and so when you play in the region of death, you get exposed."
Meanwhile, East [6-8-1, 6-1 Region 7-3A] clinched a playoff berth in its inaugural season. The Broncos' only region loss came against third-ranked West Hall on March 15.
North [7-7-3, 0-5 Region 6-7A] will try to end the season on a four-game winning streak at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Denmark.
East Forsyth 1, North Forsyth 1
East Forsyth's girls soccer team took a 1-0 lead with 18:15 left in Monday's match, but Aspen Townley scored the equalizer with just over five minutes to force the draw.
Becca Wade put the Broncos up when she tucked a free kick inside the left post, breaking a stalemate that had lasted nearly 62 minutes.
GOAL! Becca Wade draws a foul right outside the box and cashes in on the free kick. Broncos lead 1-0, 17:55 left. pic.twitter.com/IZAf0kB87d— David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) March 28, 2022
But Townley capitalized on a failed clearance that left her all alone in front of the net with possession.
North had several opportunities to score in the first half, taking the last eight shots before halftime, but could not crack East's back line.
Angel Monreal was at the center of many of those chances, and with eight minutes left in the half, she beat her defender to the right and unleashed a shot that required a diving save in goal. Two minutes later, she drew East's defense up the middle before passing out wide to Grace Rose, whose cross back toward the middle of the field just missed.
East forward Ava Brundidge stretched North's defense early and often, timing her runs up the left side of the field and scattering three shots across the first 40 minutes.
But North's defense, headline by some stellar play by Delaney Moore, was up to the challenge.
It wasn't until Wade drew a foul just outside the penalty box that East managed to scratch a goal across.
East's girls [6-8, 4-3 Region 7-3A] have also secured a playoff spot and will finish the regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pickens.