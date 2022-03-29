Soccer: North Forsyth boys earn 3rd win in 7 days; girls tie East Forsyth

North Forsyth's boys soccer team earned its third win in seven days Monday with a 4-1 victory at East Forsyth.

Michael Silva opened the scoring with a successful penalty kick inside the first three minutes, then Fernando Rangel-Castro knocked in a free kick. Two and a half minutes later, Dylan Sanfilippo made it 3-0 after Carlos Moncada sliced through the defense and set up Sanfilippo right in front of goal.

Ryan Murphy scored North's fourth goal five minutes into the second half when he created an opening in front of goal and beat East keeper Riley Ludlow to the right.

"Every win is important, every day at training is important," North coach Brandon Stewart said. "Just getting better and encouraging one another and having a different mindset of working hard and being able to see those results. We knew that was going to take a few years, so for us to kind of finish up the season on a high note is good."

North held the clean sheet until 19:45 left in the match, when Jimmy Varga bent a pristine corner kick off his right foot and just inside the far post.

Varga is one of several players who helped lead North to a 12-6 record last season before joining the first-year Broncos.

"You do have local bragging rights and you've got these young kids that are like, 'Which one do I want to go to?' That matters," Stewart said. "I'm proud of our progress. I'm proud of our guys staying with it, because our guys were very down a couple weeks ago. For them to come to training and work and work, now they're getting a little bit of that reward. I think that's fair."

North was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this month, but the Raiders have now beaten Woodstock [3-2] and South Gwinnett [2-1] in the past week.



"The young guys have grown up a lot," Stewart said. "We have a very inexperienced team. We have more guys on varsity this year that weren't even on varsity or anything — four freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors that weren't even part of varsity. So, we just have a very green and young team, and so when you play in the region of death, you get exposed."

Meanwhile, East [6-8-1, 6-1 Region 7-3A] clinched a playoff berth in its inaugural season. The Broncos' only region loss came against third-ranked West Hall on March 15.

North [7-7-3, 0-5 Region 6-7A] will try to end the season on a four-game winning streak at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Denmark.