Volleyball: North Forsyth crushes Forsyth Central to start season unbeaten

The North Forsyth Raiders volleyball team carried the momentum from beating Lumpkin County and Dawson County into a 25-12, 25-17 win over the Forsyth Central Bulldogs Tuesday at home.

“Just responding from adversity, because we lost our flow at times,” Raiders head coach Kelly Christensen said, describing what she enjoyed seeing. “I felt like our rhythm wasn’t there, so responding to adversity is good. When you return everyone it’s tough. It’s like them bouncing back trying to find their rhythm again [and] not having the same expectation as last season.”

Natalie McColl had her way in the match by leading the team in kills with six. Brooke Crummel and Lily Torrence followed right behind her with four each.

In the first set, Crummel had given Central the first point due to her serving the ball with too much force, resulting in it going out of bounds. But shortly after she blocked Central’s hit attempt, getting the point back.

The highlight of the first set was when Crummel and Lauren Holcomb elevated together to block Central's hit attempt to score to take a 4-3 lead.

Crummel was all over the place for the Raiders, continuing the play, blocking hit attempts and sparking the Raiders' 10-4 run to force Central’s head coach Brian Welsch to call a timeout.

After the timeout, the Bulldogs were shooting themselves in the foot by giving three consecutive points to the Raiders due to serving the ball out of bounds.

During the late stages of the set, Central got a block attempt to deny the Raiders, but shortly thereafter, Nathalia Quintero tipped the ball over the net while Central was unaware, thereby increasing the lead 20-12.

The Raiders proceeded to score five consecutive times to end the set on a successful note.

In the second set, the Raiders carried on the momentum and started the match with a 4-1 lead.

Central showed life, going on a run to cut the lead to 19-17, but a powerful kill by North started a 6-0 run to finish the Bulldogs off and start the season 3-0.

North Forsyth opened the night by beating Lumpkin County 25-9 in both sets and holding off Dawson County by a 25-19, 25-15 margin. Central started off with a 25-22, 25-12 victory over Dawson County before falling in three sets to Lumpkin County (21-25, 25-22, 15-11).

"I felt like we have gotten better defensively," Christensen said. "We've really been on them on their movement and where they're supposed to be defensively. They showed us they improved quite a bit."