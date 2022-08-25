Volleyball: North Forsyth excelling after returning nearly entire 2021 roster

Roster turnover is something high school coaches have to deal with on a yearly basis. Seniors graduate and younger players funnel in to take their place.

There are always exceptions to every rule. Exhibit A is the North Forsyth volleyball program.

The Raiders didn’t boast a single senior on last year’s team that reached the Class 7A state semifinals. Of the dozen players on this year’s squad, 11 were on the varsity team in 2021. The only difference is North Forsyth saw one underclassman replace another.

The talented core remains intact, and Raiders head coach Kelly Christensen is embracing the unique opportunity to run it back with such a talented collection of players.

“That’s probably one of the strongest things that we have going for us is their natural chemistry and bond they have with each other,” Christensen said. “It’s not forced. They are genuinely all friends with each other. They can joke with each other, poke fun, talk trash in practice, and then walk away to go hang out later that evening.

“It’s just a cool group to coach. It’s been a really special group. We’re glad that we have the full team again this year.”

After last year ended in such heartbreaking fashion with the Final Four loss to Alpharetta, North Forsyth entered this season with more of a cohesive focus and stronger sense of belief.

“I feel like I’ve seen a huge maturity jump with them,” Christensen said of the Raiders. “Not that they were an immature team but just more of a confidence thing this year. They feel more settled. They know what they are playing for. They know what to expect. They all have deep postseason experience at this point. It’s just more of a calm, confidence factor. We don’t really see the chaos when things aren’t going our way.”

Having all been in the same system for at least one full season, North Forsyth has managed to become greater than the sum of its parts. And that is saying something given the overall individual skill the Raiders possess.

“We all play together, but we also know what we need to do individually to make our system work,” junior Lily Torrence said. “It has been working. It worked last year, so we’re trying to keep that going.”

Coming off such a strong 2021 season, which saw North Forsyth finish 34-12, the Raiders don’t believe they need to do anything special to fight complacency.

“The biggest thing is that we’re super competitive, and we all love to win,” Torrence said. “Whenever things aren’t going our way, we tend to figure it out. We, for the most part, know what to do when things are going wrong.”

Nathalia Quintero echoed her teammate’s words.



“Me and Lily always have to be on opposite sides of the court,” the senior said, referring to scrimmages in practice. “We are always competing against each other. She knows me well enough to keep me on my toes, and I keep her on her toes. I feel like us being so competitive and so good that we make each other better.”

North Forsyth entered this fall knowing it would be without Christensen for several weeks, with the head coach scheduled to give birth in mid-August. She did so, welcoming her second child.

Christensen’s hope is to return to the sideline for the Region 6-8A tournament. But regardless, her absence isn’t cause for concern with this year’s group of players.

“It’s very helpful, and it’s a relief knowing that they all know how the ship kind of runs at this point,” Christensen said. “Nothing is new to them. We didn’t really add anybody new to the roster. Everybody knows how this thing operates. It’s not really a learning curve for anyone.

“I feel like I can step out and step back in, and things will be running the same as they were before.”

Prior to Christensen stepping away, junior Brooke Crummel expressed optimism that the program would be able to handle its business with its CEO taking care of a new bundle of joy.

“I think we’ve really got it under control,” Crummel said. “Our two assistant coaches are great, and our team captains know what they’re doing.”

To be fair, it likely eases some of Christensen’s potential stress that the Raiders moved to a weaker region after having been in the extremely competitive Region 6-7A the past several seasons. Barring something unforeseen, North Forsyth should be able to wrap up the top spot in the regular-season standings, allowing the Raiders to host the entirety of the region tournament.

Potentially winning the region would be huge for North Forsyth’s chances of making a deep postseason run. Despite dropping out of the highest classification, the Raiders find themselves in the most competitive class for volleyball.

Including North Forsyth, there are nine returning state semifinalists in 6A. That includes 4A champion Marist and 5A winner St. Pius X, along with Alpharetta and three of last year’s 6A Final Four participants.

“Our region schedule is what it is,” Christensen said. “We have to take whatever region they place us in. We know that it’s not the Forsyth region that we are used to playing in. Our out of region schedule is really tough to help prepare us for postseason. In region, we have to take care of business with whatever is in front of us. Hopefully, we put ourselves in position to be a high seed in the region — one or two seed going into the state playoffs.”

The Raiders are well on their way to fulfilling their potential.

Entering play Aug. 25, North Forsyth sits at 13-2 on the season. The Raiders, who are set to host the Coal Mountain Classic this weekend, won their first two region matches earlier this week.

Torrence acknowledged that the team’s first goal is to win the region title, and Crummel mentioned wanting to advance beyond the Final Four stage. Quintero, though, didn’t dance around the subject of ending her high school career on the ultimate high note.

“We’re good enough to win state,” she said. “We have that chemistry; we have that bond. We have the talent to pursue that goal and reach that goal.”