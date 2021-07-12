Volleyball: North’s Crummel captures pair of titles, named AAU All-American

North Forsyth rising sophomore Brooke Crummel recently won two volleyball national championships within five days of one another and was named an AAU All-American.
Crummel and her team, A5 Mizuno 152 LA, started in Orlando, Florida, on June 22, combining for 12 wins throughout the AAU Nationals. It was there that Crummel was honored with All-American status. She recorded 24 blocks and 50 kills throughout the tournament from the middle blocker position.
“It’s crazy,” Crummel said. “I was not expecting it. I’ve never had an opportunity to play a full season, so I freaked out when she said my name.”
After playing the championship game on June 25, Crummel flew to Las Vegas where her team won the USA Volleyball tournament, which is widely known as the most prestigious tournament in youth volleyball. Each team must be invited to compete.
Crummel earned the final point in the championship game to give her team the win. She recorded 42 blocks and totaled 45 kills.
“We were all very tired by the end of it,” Crummel said. “We have not won any tournaments until these last two, and they were the two biggest tournaments we’ve played in our lives. It was really exciting and we were all getting tired, but we pulled together to win another.”
Crummel finished her freshman season at North as the Area 6-7A Co-Freshman of the Year. She was second on the team in kills and kill percentage, behind Kate Perryman. Perryman graduated and will play at Air Force this fall, leaving Crummel poised to take over the Raiders’ offense for the remainder of her high school career.
“I am ready to be that person to run the court and bring the team back to the state tournament and help everyone do their best,” Crummel said.