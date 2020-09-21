Football: Pinecrest cruises to 46-8 win over Johnson Ferry

Breckin Barbee accounted for three touchdowns, Alex Jeffords rushed for 175 yards and a pair of scores, and Pinecrest cruised to a 46-8 win over Johnson Ferry on Friday night.
Jeffords broke off a 70-yard run on the first series of the game, and Jeffords punched it in with a 5-yard TD rush. Barbee found Bryce Balthaster on the two-point play to give Pinecrest an 8-0 lead.
After a 45-yard TD by Steele Grant tied the game, Barbee hit Oscar Lynch for a 48-yard score to make it 14-8, with the two-point conversion failing.
Barbee found the end zone from 6 yards out, and hit Lynch again for the two-point play, then Jeffords broke off a 50-yard score and converted the two-point play himself to give Pinecrest a 30-8 halftime lead.
A 31-yard TD from Barbee to Jeffords on a screen pass opened the scoring, then Barbee's pass to Colin Brown for the two-point conversion made it 38-8.
On the next series, Jackson McCray recovered a Johnson Ferry fumble and set Pinecrest up with the ball on the 35-yard line, where Bryce Balthaser took a QB draw up the middle for 24 yards. Balthaser's screen pass to Luke Coury brought the Paladins to the Saints' doorstep, then Lynch caught a 5-yard TD pass from Balthaser to make it 44-8.
A few minutes later, Coury downed Brown's punt at the Johnson Ferry 1-yard line, then Balthaser and Nick Bohn combined to bring down Johnson Ferry's running back in the end zone for a safety, making it 46-8.
Barbee finished 6-of-12 passing for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 20 yards and a score on five carries. Jeffords rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, chipping in a pair of receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Balthaser carried the ball eight times for 110 yards and was 2-of-2 passing with a 5-yard TD. Lynch finished with five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Pinecrest (2-1) will travel to Peachtree Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.