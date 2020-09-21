Football: Pinecrest cruises to 46-8 win over Johnson Ferry

Breckin Barbee accounted for three touchdowns, Alex Jeffords rushed for 175 yards and a pair of scores, and Pinecrest cruised to a 46-8 win over Johnson Ferry on Friday night.

Jeffords broke off a 70-yard run on the first series of the game, and Jeffords punched it in with a 5-yard TD rush. Barbee found Bryce Balthaster on the two-point play to give Pinecrest an 8-0 lead.

After a 45-yard TD by Steele Grant tied the game, Barbee hit Oscar Lynch for a 48-yard score to make it 14-8, with the two-point conversion failing.