Soccer: Pinecrest boys end season in Class 1A Private Final Four

Pinecrest Academy's boys soccer team fell in extra time to Athens Academy on Friday, 2-1, falling just shy of a Class 1A Private championship berth.

“The game started to go in the direction we didn’t want it to go. Their strength kept pushing through. One thing we all have to understand about that game, I don't think anyone has seen a game where players give as much as they gave out there on the field,” Pinecrest coach Domenic Martelli said.

Pinecrest couldn't have started much better.

During the opening minutes of the match, Thomas Pelaez dribbled down the corner and passed to Sebastian Santa Maria, who headed the ball into the back of the net to score the goal.

The Spartans didn't have to wait long to respond, countering with a chance at goal of their own but the ball sailed too high.

Then right before halftime, Ethan Markewitz attempted to kick the ball into the net, but it hit the crossbar. Oliver Yates tried to kick in, but it hit Pinecrest goalkeeper Evan Kane’s thigh, then Yates kicked it again this time landing inside the goal to tie the game 1-1.

In the second half, the Spartans controlled possession for the first 16 minutes, but every time an Athens Academy player tried to get a shot off, a Paladin defender came in to disrupt their flow.

Late in the game, Pelaez lined up a potential game-winning goal, but misses. Then Christian Sobb lined up for the free kick but mustered too much power as the ball went above the goal.

Athens Academy finally broke through in extra time, when Pringle tried again to shoot the ball inside goal, but Rodrigo Vega cleaned it up and kicked it in for the game-winning goal.

“When we went to overtime, I didn't think anybody was going to score. I thought we were going to go to penalty kicks. I felt really confident in our situation in penalty kicks,” Martelli said.



Pinecrest ends its season with a 13-8 record.