Baseball: South Forsyth salvages split with Walton to stay alive

They could do something they did only once during the regular season and lose two games in a row. Or they could fight back, salvage a split and force a winner-take-all Game 3 at 6 p.m. April 24 at East Cobb Baseball Complex.

Suffice to say, third-seeded South Forsyth once again showcased its resiliency, bouncing back from the heartbreaking 3-2 defeat in the opener to earn a 6-2 victory in the nightcap.

With Ty Bayer keeping No. 2 seed Walton off the board in Game 1, it appeared as though Emiliano Dominguez's two-run single with the bases loaded in the third inning would hold up.

However, the Raiders launched a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 2-1. Bayer walked the next batter before making way for Cohen Rogers.

The left-hander recorded one out, but with runners on the corners, Walton sent a two-run triple into the corner to drive in the tying and winning runs.

Despite scoring first in Game 2 on Landon Cane's two-out single in the second inning, the War Eagles found themselves down 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth. That's when South Forsyth erupted for the biggest offensive outburst by either team all day, plating four runs to grab a 5-2 advantage.

Peyton Cardarette drove in the tying run on an infield single, and Cane roped a two-run double to vault the War Eagles into the lead. Bayer completed South Forsyth's big inning with a sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, the War Eagles (20-12) accomplished what they struggled to in the opener, pushing across an insurance run.

Cane proved to be the offensive catalyst yet again, launching a leadoff solo home run in the inning. Overall, the South Forsyth catcher finished 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle in the triumph.

Yash Jain landed the win, tossing the first five innings. Nate Ward garnered the save with two perfect frames.