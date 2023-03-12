Baseball: South Forsyth walks off against Denmark in extra innings

Nick Holcomb was hit by a pitch, called out on strikes and doubled — all in the same at-bat.

That's the kind of stuff that happens during Region 6-7A baseball after dark.

In the eighth inning of a thrilling encounter Friday between South Forsyth and Denmark, Holcomb battled through a marathon plate appearance to set the stage for a 5-4 walk-off win for the War Eagles.

“Very mature at-bat,” South Forsyth head coach Russ Bayer said of Holcomb. “You don’t have many kids who can stay even-keeled in that environment. He did a great job with it. He didn’t get too high; he didn’t get too low. He just locked back in pitch to pitch and did what we needed him to do.

“We just wanted him to get on base and him getting a double right there was huge.”

Holcomb took a unique route to get to that key two-bagger.

The War Eagles junior appeared to take a pitch off his shoe tops only to be summoned back to home plate following a meeting between the umpires. Those same two officials were conversing again minutes later after the home plate umpire punched Holcomb out on what was just the second strike of the at-bat.

Eventually, Holcomb was allowed to continue his plate appearance, and the left-handed hitting shortstop stroked a double to left field.

As important as Holcomb's hit was, it would have been a mere footnote if not for Landon Cane's heroics later in the inning. The junior catcher sent a walk-off single up the middle to cap a late rally.

Cane had a chance to help end the game in the seventh but popped out on a sacrifice bunt attempt.

Luckily for South Forsyth, Alex Urias followed with an RBI double down the left-field line to score Payton Cardarette, evening the score at 4-apiece and setting the stage for the eighth-inning drama.

“The reality of it is that both teams played very consistent baseball,” Bayer said. “You look up at the board and no errors. That says a lot about both teams defensively. There wasn’t a lot of free baserunners. Guys battled back and forth. …

“Welcome to our region. That’s just how it is. It was clean, super competitive baseball. Hats off to them, but our boys just endured a little bit longer.”

For Bayer, the well-played win took the sting off a heartbreaking 11-8 loss to Forsyth Central — which included letting an 8-2 lead slip away — in Wednesday's region opener.

“Without a doubt, it’s a big win for us psychologically,” Bayer said. “We’ve been kind of up and down, so to play clean baseball and to come through was really big.”

Just like on Wednesday, South Forsyth held a 3-1 lead after the first inning Friday.

War Eagles starting pitcher Baylor Hicks helped his own cause with a two-run single. The Columbia signee limited the second-ranked Danes to that solitary run until the fifth frame.

That's when Denmark kickstarted its rally with an RBI groundout from Geno Goralski, pulling the visitors within 3-2. The Danes completed their comeback in the sixth. Three straight one-out singles, including a game-tying hit from Chris Bradburn, chased Hicks.

Following back-to-back walks — the latter of which forced in the go-ahead run — reliever Cohen Rogers settled in. The sophomore southpaw retired eight of the final nine batters he faced, including six via strikeout.

“Being able to do that is huge for us,” Bayer said of Rogers. “To know that we have another guy that we can turn to that is not only a position player for us but also is going to come in and throw strikes. …

“He located his spots once he settled in. Ultimately, he gave us a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask out of him.”

Offensively, Hicks, Holcomb and Urias each recorded two hits.

“Tonight was the epitome of a team win,” Bayer said. “Hicks and Cohen were tremendous on the bump. They gave us a chance to win. You look across the board at our lineup, 1-9, each of them had a piece in helping move guys over and getting on base when we needed it.”

The teams will meet again March 13 for the second of three games, with the series finale scheduled for April 10 at South Forsyth.

With the War Eagles (8-6) and the Danes (9-4) now 1-1 in the region, the winner of Game 2 will guarantee themselves of at least a third-place standing 20% of the way through the region schedule.

“You’re going to see a lot of carnage out of each other,” Bayer said. “I’ve been a part of this region for a long, long time. Coach [Jamie] Corr [of Denmark], coach [Kevin] McCollum [of Forsyth Central] and coach [David] Smart [of Lambert] will tell you the same thing: We kind of beat up on each other throughout the year.

“It’s usually just a couple of games that decide between a region champ and a team that doesn’t get into the playoffs.”