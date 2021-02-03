Basketball: South blows out Gainesville for 12th straight win

For the twelfth game in a row, South Forsyth's boys basketball team came away victorious. It was never really close, either.

The 67-51 win over Gainesville on Tuesday night should have been close. If No. 10 Gainesville had won, the two teams would have been tied atop of region 6-7A.

Now No. 7 South controls its own destiny. If the War Eagles win two of their last three games, they will go into the region tournament as the No. 1 seed.