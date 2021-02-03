Basketball: South blows out Gainesville for 12th straight win

For the twelfth game in a row, South Forsyth's boys basketball team came away victorious. It was never really close, either.
The 67-51 win over Gainesville on Tuesday night should have been close. If No. 10 Gainesville had won, the two teams would have been tied atop of region 6-7A.
Now No. 7 South controls its own destiny. If the War Eagles win two of their last three games, they will go into the region tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“This win is really important because now we have the tiebreaker against them,” War Eagles head coach Scott Givens said. “Our kids came ready to play. The win is huge, no doubt.”
South led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. Eli Pitts led a late fourth-quarter push for Gainesville, but once Givens put his starters back in, the game was won.
Devin McGlockton tallied another double-double, with team highs in both points (19) and rebounds (11). He added two blocks as well.
“He is a walking double-double,” Givens said.
Brandon Stoudamire, Kohl Harris and Ethan Underwood all scored double-digit points in the game. Stoudamire scored 15 and barely missed a dunk over 6-foot-4 Samir King of Gainesville.
Underwood scored 10 and Harris added 14, nine of those coming from behind the 3-point arc.
“We hit seven 3s as a team tonight,” Givens said. “Kohl Harris has really been working on his shot in his own time. He’s so quick that if he can start to consistently hit a couple a game for us, it opens up everything else on the court. We’re a good team, but when we’re making 3s as a team, we’re tough.”
South’s 22 team assists helped create open looks tonight. Lowry Hicks led with seven assists, followed by six from Harris, four from Underwood and three from McGlockton.
“The ball movement was great,” Givens said. “We play such a sound brand of basketball when we are unselfish with the ball.
The War Eagles only had six points off the bench, all coming off of two big 3-pointers by Wes Kane. Givens said that when his starters are playing together so well, it is hard to take them off the court.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Givens said. “Tonight for three-and-a-half quarters we were really really good. I think we’re a great basketball team, so I don’t know if I should put a cap on them. Everyone understands their roles and it’s a great locker room.”
South (18-3, 8-1 Region 6-7A) will have a chance to get revenge against Denmark on Thursday. South’s only region loss is a 58-45 against the Danes earlier this season.