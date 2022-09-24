Football: South Forsyth can't keep pace with Brookwood

Courtesy of Gwinnett Daily Post

Brookwood’s football team bounced back from a rough loss with a satisfying victory Friday night at home.

The Broncos pulled away in the second half of a close game with South Forsyth, winning 41-24 after outscoring the visitors 28-14 over the final two quarters. It was a nice rebound for Brookwood, which suffered the worst loss in school history last week in Las Vegas to national power Bishop Gorman.

Alabama-bound quarterback Dylan Lonergan led the victory, completing 28 of 36 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his receivers went over 100 yards — Bryce Dopson (four catches, 101 yards, three TDs), Miles Massengill (nine catches, 120 yards) and Lee Niles (six catches, 105 yards, TD).

The hosts trailed twice in the first half, the first when South Forsyth’s Ty Watkins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Maverick Schippmann with 8:16 left in the first quarter. Brookwood answered back early in the second quarter when Lonergan (who also rushed for 62 yards) found Dopson for an 18-yard TD strike.

South Forsyth went up 10-7 on a 24-yard field goal by Tyler Simpson with 3:46 left in the first half, but Jumal Prothro’s 15-yard TD run with 1:19 left gave the Broncos a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Lonergan’s 73-yard TD pass to Niles opened the second half, then Watkins’ 11-yard TD run closed the gap briefly before Lonergan found Dopson for a 40-yard TD pass with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

Dopson caught a 24-yard TD pass from Lonergan early in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 lead, but South Forsyth didn’t quit, as Watkins scored from 3 yards out with 6:52 left to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Cameron French’s 3-yard TD run for Brookwood closed out the scoring.

Watkins had a big night for South Forsyth with 18 rushes for 156 yards, in addition to completing 13 of 18 passes for 181 yards.