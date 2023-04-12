Lacrosse: Kate Dominick’s sock trick helps South Forsyth blow out Central

Kate Dominick put her team on the scoreboard by converting a penalty shot for her first of six goals. Shortly after, Dominick located Channing Payne in stride and she fired away for a 2-0 lead.



South Forsyth nearly scored a third time in a row on a penalty shot, but this time Forsyth Central goalie Ava Wallace was able to swat it away.

As the Bulldogs were marching down the field, War Eagles sophomore Cameron Brock jumped in the Bulldogs' passing lane and intercepted the pass. As she and the team were racing towards the net, she tossed it to Olivia Smith — who fired into a low corner for a 3-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to finally get their offense active.

Ansley LeCoultre accelerated past multiple War Eagles with a full head of steam and was successful on her shot attempt.

War Eagles senior Allie Magers scored back-to-back goals to move her side ahead 5-1.

The first came on a penalty shot, which marked her 115th career goal. Then on the second one, she fooled Wallace by pump faking with a high shot and shot in between the goalie's legs, thanks to Brock’s assist.

The War Eagles midfield defense stopped the Bulldogs after scooping a ground ball, which led to an offensive set that saw Dominick misfire on a penalty shot. Kerry Bell was bumped by a Bulldog and that gave the War Eagles another attempt.

The Bulldogs made the save, but they couldn’t get out of the funk of fouling the War Eagles, giving them their third try. Again, Wallace made another crucial save.

The Bulldogs offense got the ball on its side of the field for the second time at the 12-minute mark.

They were patient with their shot. However, the amount of pressure the War Eagles forced ultimately resulted in a turnover.

South Forsyth raced down the field and was quick to fire, as Magers got another shot to go into the back of the net.

LeCoultre scored the second goal for the Bulldogs to give her team some faith to be able to compete with the War Eagles.

The Bulldogs improved at gettin the ball to their offense despite the turnovers.

Katie Robbins refused to be denied, The senior encountered a double team on her way to the net but scored anyway to slim the lead to 6-3 with 7:52 left to play in the half.

The Bulldogs were keeping the War Eagles on their toes, building momentum with Morgan Carr scoring the visitors' fourth goal.

The War Eagles ended the run by the Bulldogs with Smith’s goal assisted by Magers.

South Forsyth went into halftime with the momentum and an 8-4 advantage over Forsyth Central.

The War Eagles wasted no time in dominating the second half. Just 42 seconds in, Dominick scored her hat trick and added another goal 30 seconds later.

“It’s extremely important to have a magnitude of players that can score," Boisjolie said. "If you don’t have an arsenal of people that can do stuff, you find yourself on the short end of the stick when it comes to wins. The end game is getting goals and getting assists, because it’s for South.”

As Forsyth Central was looking for its best shot selection, LeCoultre found Robbins, who made a move to draw separation from her defender before rocketing a shot in for a goal.

The War Eagles continued to put on a show in front of their home crowd. They notched four more goals, including Smith’s hat trick clincher, to leap to a 14-5 lead with a dozen minutes remaining in the game.

After Bell scored her second goal of the afternoon, the ref issued a running clock due to a 10-point lead.

Magers was battling against a Bulldog around the net. She was pivoting her foot, trying to get a clear view of the net. It was the final half-spin that gave her that view, as she swung her stick for a low shot and a goal.

Dominick scored the final two goals to secure her sock trick and the area victory.

“She has a great group of teammates that makes it possible to get assists to her, make plays and be able to diagram stuff to be successful,” Boisjolie said of Dominick’s performance.

South Forsyth (9-6, 3-3) reached .500 in area play and will eye another victory April 13 on the road at area-leading Milton.

Meanwhile, Forsyth Central (7-6-1, 4-4) lost away from home for the first time this season, and the Bulldogs will look to regroup April 17 in non-region action against Holy Innocents Episcopal at home.