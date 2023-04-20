Soccer: South Forsyth eliminated by Norcross in heartbreaking fashion

South Forsyth boys soccer put the ball in the back of the net multiple times but still suffered a 1-0 loss in the Class 7A state tournament second round Tuesday at Norcross.
The second-ranked War Eagles trailed from the ninth minute onward after an early Blue Devils penalty kick from Schuyler Burke.
While the overall chances created by both teams wound up roughly even, South Forsyth certainly did enough down the stretch to feel aggrieved at not being able to at least force overtime.
After Norcross defender Bryan Martinez rattled the crossbar, the Blue Devils spent most of the remaining 17 minutes holding off a furious comeback bid by the War Eagles.
With 4:18 on the clock, South Forsyth finally prodded the ball past Norcross goalie Fredy Sanchez only for the line judge to rule Ty Vogt had been offside.
Ethan Elmore was the next War Eagle to think he had possibly scored the season-saving goal. But the freshman's long-range effort that nestled neatly into the side netting with exactly one minute left didn't count due to the referee blowing the play dead for a Norcross foul instead of giving South Forsyth the advantage.
The subsequent free kick sailed well over.
Even still, the War Eagles (15-2-1) nearly had one final golden opportunity.
However, time expired with Vogt charging towards goal. His left-footed shot — taken as the stadium horn still echoed — went in, an almost cruel way for South Forsyth's pursuit of a second state championship in three years to end.